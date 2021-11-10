Colony Group LLC Has $6.78 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

NYSE BCE opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

