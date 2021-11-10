Colony Group LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

