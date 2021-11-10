Colony Group LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

BR stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

