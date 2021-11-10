Colony Group LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.11% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.64. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,814 shares of company stock worth $3,625,757. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

