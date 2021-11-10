Colony Group LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.77.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $203.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.12 and its 200 day moving average is $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

