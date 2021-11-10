Colony Group LLC Sells 8,618 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,729,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 88,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $171.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

