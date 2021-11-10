ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 83.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $151.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011725 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004018 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,290,149,182 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

