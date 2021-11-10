Comparing Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.75 million N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 344.89 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -8.58

Altamira Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Altamira Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altamira Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28%

Volatility and Risk

Altamira Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altamira Therapeutics and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altamira Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.17%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Altamira Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Altamira Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Altamira Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

