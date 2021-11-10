Comparing Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Global and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.61 $9.66 million $0.26 7.23 SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.14 $3.37 million $0.21 7.38

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPAR Group. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Global and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06% SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20%

Summary

Heritage Global beats SPAR Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.