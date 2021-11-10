Comparing SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) and Its Rivals

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS: WNDW) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SolarWindow Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48% SolarWindow Technologies Competitors -286.85% -254.39% -12.91%

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies’ peers have a beta of -142.54, suggesting that their average share price is 14,354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies Competitors 240 955 1238 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.64%. Given SolarWindow Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWindow Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A -$7.91 million -30.00 SolarWindow Technologies Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 5.75

SolarWindow Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies peers beat SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

