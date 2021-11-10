Comparing Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southside Bancshares and Preferred Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Preferred Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $34.82, suggesting a potential downside of 22.07%. Preferred Bank has a consensus target price of $78.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.69%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 42.91% 13.11% 1.62% Preferred Bank 41.33% 16.42% 1.62%

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southside Bancshares pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 5.12 $82.15 million $3.48 12.84 Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.83 $69.47 million $6.02 11.74

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

