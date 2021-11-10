Comparing Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 3 3 5 0 2.18 Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.86%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 32.05% 9.87% 0.51% Sandy Spring Bancorp 43.70% 14.02% 1.65%

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $6.16 billion 3.97 $1.70 billion $0.49 12.82 Sandy Spring Bancorp $526.28 million 4.46 $96.95 million $5.16 9.78

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

