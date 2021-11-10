COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 5.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $46.35. 21,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 414,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.87.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

