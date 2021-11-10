COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 5.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $46.35. 21,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 414,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
