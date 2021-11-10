Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Computer Programs and Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 215,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,932. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $490.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $397,504 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.