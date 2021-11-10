Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.07 million.

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 215,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,932. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $490.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

