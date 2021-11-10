Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

CTG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

