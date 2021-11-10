Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.55

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $4.56. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 47,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 177.12% and a net margin of 41.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 97,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

