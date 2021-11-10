Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 16,625 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.83.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 538,124 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.