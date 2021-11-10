Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $48.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

CFLT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 3,769,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

