Conformis, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conformis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CFMS opened at $1.11 on Monday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 784,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conformis by 13,615.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 233,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conformis by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Conformis by 29.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 373,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

