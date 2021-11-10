Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $20.68

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $22.36. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 12,236 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.