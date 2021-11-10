Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith Buys 2,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,262. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.17. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

