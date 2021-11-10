Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith Buys 2,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,262. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.17. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

