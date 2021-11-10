CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,323. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreCivic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of CoreCivic worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

