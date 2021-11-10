CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Issues Earnings Results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CORR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 245,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,635. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.85%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

