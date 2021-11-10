Cormark Reiterates Buy Rating for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cormark in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of AG stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

