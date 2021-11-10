Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Cornerstone Building Brands updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CNR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 40,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,744. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.