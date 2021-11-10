Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Cornerstone Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,041. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

