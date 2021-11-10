Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.