Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COVTY shares. UBS Group raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Covestro stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Covestro has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

