Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €55.28 ($65.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.00. Covestro has a 1 year low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

