Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Trading Up 0.4%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 26,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COVTY shares. UBS Group raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

