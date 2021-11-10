Cowen Boosts Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $11.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cowen to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,727. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 million, a P/E ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

