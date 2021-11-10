Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

