Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

