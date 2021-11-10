Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.72% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $758.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

