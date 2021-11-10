Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Grifols were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 15.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

