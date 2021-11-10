Credit Suisse AG Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

