Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,293 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

