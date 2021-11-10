Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,318 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

