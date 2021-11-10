Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,318 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,318 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $43.23.
ACI Worldwide Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
Read More: Price-Sales Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.