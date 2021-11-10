Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 79,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,817,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,326,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,345,000.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.