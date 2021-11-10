Credit Suisse Group Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $45.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.
EHTH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $93.19.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
