Credit Suisse Group Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $45.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

EHTH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.91 million, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

