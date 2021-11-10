Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.14 and traded as high as C$6.09. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 4,903,010 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

