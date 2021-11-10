CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.31

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.31 and last traded at $89.32, with a volume of 26339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.27.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.17.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

