Critical Analysis: Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corsair Gaming and Hauppauge Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 4 4 0 2.50 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.60%. Given Corsair Gaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Hauppauge Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.42 $103.22 million $1.20 21.30 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Hauppauge Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming 6.12% 30.59% 11.35% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Hauppauge Digital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

About Hauppauge Digital

Hauppauge Digital, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of variety of consumer electronic hardware and software products, which includes television and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. Its products are categorized into TV receivers and Tuners, High Definition Video Recorder, and Peripheral Software Applications and Video Streaming Support Devices. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Aupperle and Kenneth H. Plotkin on August 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

