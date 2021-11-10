Critical Survey: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) & Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Venus Acquisition and RumbleON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 6 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.53%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Acquisition and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 1.57 -$25.00 million ($4.74) -9.20

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -2.57% -84.44% -11.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats RumbleON on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.