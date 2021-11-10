Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.99

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.99 and last traded at $181.81, with a volume of 71 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.17.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 495.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

