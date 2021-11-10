Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CSSG stock opened at GBX 94.44 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.07. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £14.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

