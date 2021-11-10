CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,629. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $799.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

