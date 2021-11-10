Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,467 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of Crown Castle International worth $446,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

