Cryoport (CYRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

10/26/2021 – Cryoport had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

10/19/2021 – Cryoport had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

9/24/2021 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

9/16/2021 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

CYRX stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,708. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76.

Get Cryoport Inc alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Cryoport by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 752,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 87.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cryoport by 15.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.